Advertisement

TxDOT to begin new work on Harvey Mitchell Parkway

This project, which is anticipated to last 2.5 years, will include safety improvements from University Drive to Wellborn Road.
This project, which is anticipated to last 2.5 years, will include safety improvements from...
This project, which is anticipated to last 2.5 years, will include safety improvements from University Drive to Wellborn Road.(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Beginning Monday, February 1, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportations (TxDOT) contractor will begin work on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Pkwy) from 0.5 miles north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road).

This project, which is anticipated to last 2.5 years, will enhance capacity, address congestion, and improve safety through several improvements.

This project will convert the existing four-lane rural highway (two lanes north, two lanes south, with a continuous two-way left-turn lane) to a six-lane urban street (three lanes north, three lanes south, separated by a median). Intersection congestion will be addressed by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

The “Super Street” design facilitates safer access to side streets turning from FM 2818 by means of signalized left-turn lanes. Driveways and intersecting streets have safer access to FM 2818 by right-turn-only lanes and signalized turn-around lanes positioned away from side streets.

Pedestrian and bicycle facilities will be upgraded by providing shoulders in each direction and a 12′ Shared-Use Path on each side of the roadway with crossovers at major intersections. Additionally, a new bridge will be built at Jones-Butler Road to allow local access south side of FM 2818.

This $50.4-million-dollar Super Street project is contracted to Knife River Corporation-South. TxDOT and their contractor appreciate everyone’s patience during this construction.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
The Ranch Harley-Davidson groundbreaking celebration.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking celebration for their new 52,000 sq. ft. dealership
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public the waiver on expiration...
DPS Reminder: Driver licensee expiration waiver ends in April
This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through...
Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center opens Monday
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/31
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/31
Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries....
Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect