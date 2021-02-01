Advertisement

Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station

Christopher Butts, 31
Christopher Butts, 31
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Lexington, Texas man was arrested for dealing drugs in College Station Sunday.

According to College Station police, they responded to a possible drug incident at the Luther Street home. Officers were told Christopher Butts, 31, had meth.

After checking with dispatch, police found out that there were warrants for Butts’ arrest from Angelina and Burleson counties. Butts was then taken into custody.

After searching the home, police say they found about 9 grams of meth, a large number of small baggies, and more drug paraphernalia in his closet.

Butts is charged with manufacture and delivery.

