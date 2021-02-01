Washington County hub to give out 4,000 vaccines on Tuesday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, officials in Washington County will vaccinate 4,000 people at the Washington County Fair Grounds.

So far, more than 4,400 people have received a vaccine at this hub, which means by the end of Tuesday more than 8,000 people from around the state will be vaccinated.

“We started slow, we wanted to manage it appropriately and then grow it to what we think we could do,” said Kevin Deramus, director of the Washington County EMS.

Deramus says the hub didn’t come without hiccups, but they’ve fine tuned a drive-thru system that they’ll now test to get out 4,000 vaccines.

“We tried 2,000 in 3 days, went flawless, did 2,000 in a day which was last week went flawless, we’re going to push it to 4,000 in a day and see how that goes,” said Deramus.

It took collaboration to achieve this success. Healthcare workers from Baylor Scott & White and Blinn College of Nursing will be on hand.

“We’re also responsible for ensuring that we have the vaccines drawn up and in location for our vaccinations to occur,” said Melissa McCune, director of clinic operations at Baylor Scott & White.

Officials at the Washington County Fair Grounds have given shots to people from 48 other counties.

“We’re all doers and we like to get things done. COVID has been the hardest thing for us because there’s nothing to do for the last 9 to 10 months. Finally, there’s something we can put tangibly in our hands and in shoulders and see that were making a dent in this deadly disease that has really hamstrung 11 months now,” said Deramus.

If you are eligible to register you can go online. Registration will automatically close after 5,000 people have pre-registered. You will then be called by an agent to set up a time slot.

