Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo...
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARGYLE, Texas (KBTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is the new head football coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle.

Witten will officially finish up his one year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March and plans to sign a one day contract with his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboy legend’s second retirement from the NFL in three years brings him back to football, but this time Witten will be coaching at the school that his children attend.

Witten said in a statement:

The former tight end is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards at 12,977. He’s second on Dallas’ all-time receiving touchdowns list with 72.

