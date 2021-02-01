Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian

ARGYLE, Texas (KBTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is the new head football coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle.

Witten will officially finish up his one year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March and plans to sign a one day contract with his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboy legend’s second retirement from the NFL in three years brings him back to football, but this time Witten will be coaching at the school that his children attend.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Liberty Athletics is proud to announce Jason Witten as the new Head Football Coach!! #FORHIM | #ARMORUP pic.twitter.com/L0BmFduj8f — Liberty Athletics (@NavyOut) February 1, 2021

Witten said in a statement:

“Faith. Family. Football. In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation.”

The former tight end is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards at 12,977. He’s second on Dallas’ all-time receiving touchdowns list with 72.

