51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 61 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 61 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,480 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized female in her 50′s and a hospitalized male in his 70′s. There have been 179 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,114 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,225 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 425 active probable cases and there have been 2,800 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,773. There have been 162,201 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 123 percent.

Currently, there are 51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 626 staffed hospital beds with 104 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 87 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 94 1,586 1,466 26 2,100 312 Brazos 1,480 15,773 14,114 179 8,918 1,899 Burleson 390 1,844 1,429 25 772 250 Grimes 475 3,122 2,592 55 1,002 207 Houston 84 1,446 1,329 33 1,283 246 Lee 312 1,674 1,326 36 600 128 Leon 269 1,423 1,121 33 531 133 Madison 214 1,810 1,573 23 376 108 Milam 115 2,065 1,950 29 1,407 123 Montgomery 6,040 39,241 18,338 211 22,211 5,905 Robertson 379 1,818 1,410 29 614 160 San Jacinto 136 765 607 22 1,075 129 Trinity 69 576 488 19 637 74 Walker 575 7,711 7,033 103 2,557 439 Waller 289 3,004 2,683 32 1,413 257 Washington 828 3,305 2,404 73 1,864 312

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 49 new cases and 515 active cases on Jan. 30.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 1, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 364,238 active cases and 1,974,572 recoveries. There have been 2,392,443 total cases reported and 20,247,888 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,539 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,947,164 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 499,436 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,637,500 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 317,654 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 1 at 1:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.