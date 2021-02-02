Advertisement

Blue Bell Park to Receive Additional Seating for 2021

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With reduced capacity and distanced seating in place for the 2021 season, Texas A&M Athletics announced that Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will feature a temporary expanded seating configuration to bolster the capacity.

In an attempt to maintain much of the unique tradition and fan support that makes Blue Bell Park a bucket list stop for college baseball fans throughout the country, temporary grandstands will be erected in three areas of the stadium for the 2021 campaign. The addition of the bleachers facilitates capacity for more Texas A&M students to attend games as well as accommodate space for season ticket holders in a year of capacity restrictions.

Temporary grandstand structures are slated for construction on the existing grass berms along the first base line and third base line, as well as adjacent to the right field fence. The addition of grandstands permits more efficient seating in the grass berm areas under the current safety protocols.

To accommodate the loyal and enthusiastic student crowds that make games at Blue Bell Park festive affairs, the right field grandstand will be dubbed ‘Section 12’ and house student sports pass holders directly next to the visitor’s bullpen to welcome opposing pitchers.

