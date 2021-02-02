Brazos Valley African American Museum free during month of February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Throughout the month of February, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will allow free admission to celebrate Black History Month.

Visitors can view various exhibits, including the new display on the Southern Champion of Civil Rights.

Museum Curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry says it’s important to keep this history alive for generations to come.

“If you don’t study history and learn from history, then you’re apt to repeat it,” said Sadberry. “History will repeat itself, you see it happening all the time, and it’s not because people are not aware of it; it’s because generations die off.”

Exhibit at the Brazos Valley African American Museum (KBTX)

The new display will be there until the end of February. The museum is located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan.

The museum is open Tuesday-Friday 10 p.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

