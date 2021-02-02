Brazos Valley counties see dramatic increase of COVID-19 case totals

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Several counties in the Brazos Valley saw a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases Monday, with some numbers more than tripling overnight. The Texas Department of State Health Services recently notified DSHS Region 7, which includes Brazos Valley counties, that the COVID-19 internal database was backlogged.

The backlog can be attributed to the number of new cases coming in and the time it takes to verify, remove duplicates and enter information.

The Burleson County Office of Emergency management notified the public in a Facebook post. The post from Jan. 29 said the problem had been solved, but there would be a one-time large increase in total number of cases on the DSHS Dashboard on Feb. 1.

Burleson County went from 1,179 to 1,844 total cases. Their active case numbers increased from 100 to 390. DSHS said cases over two weeks old would not show up as active cases on the DSHS Dashboard.

On January 28th 2021, the Burleson County office of Emergency Management was notified that DSHS Region 7 has had a... Posted by Burleson County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, January 29, 2021

Robertson County also saw 685 cases added to their total number of COVID-19 cases on Feb. 1. Their active case number jumped from 88 to 379 cases.

Robertson County Officials were notified that DSHS Region 7 has had a challenge with COVID-19 internal database being... Posted by Robertson County Emergency Management on Friday, January 29, 2021

Grimes County saw the most dramatic increase on Monday, with 1,943 cases added to their total and active cases jumping from 18 to 475.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.