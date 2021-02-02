Advertisement

Brazos Valley Food Bank receives $200,000 donation

Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Brazos Valley Food Bank.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank received a $200,00 donation from the F.W Bert & Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation.

This donation comes at a time where funding for the food bank is critical as they support growing needs created by COVID-19 and operate with budget cuts.

Due to budget cuts, the Texas Department of Agriculture decided to cut its Surplus Agricultural grant program. The program, utilized by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, provides agricultural surplus from Texas farms to be shipped to Texas food banks, and distributed to low-income families.

At a time of urgent need, a state program that provides fresh food to food banks has been slashed. The proposed $1.9M...

Posted by Brazos Valley Food Bank on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

