Bryan police arrest man accused of hit-and-run involving motorcycle

Police say Robert Rogers, 55, collided with the bike at the intersection of San Jacinto Lane...
Police say Robert Rogers, 55, collided with the bike at the intersection of San Jacinto Lane and W. 17th Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is accused of a hit-and-run crash Sunday night that left a motorcyclist injured.

Police say Robert Rogers, 55, collided with the bike at the intersection of San Jacinto Lane and W. 17th Street around 6:45 p.m. A witness followed Rogers in his pickup truck until police were able to catch up to them on Texas Avenue near E. 21st Street.

According to an arrest report, Rogers told police he didn’t stop after hitting the motorcycle because hit brakes were not working properly and because he was scared. He also claimed he had intentions of stopping at a fast-food restaurant nearby to call the police and report the crash.

The victim suffered a foot injury and scrapes on his arms but no broken bones, according to police.

Still, Rogers was charged with causing an accident involving serious bodily injury. He was released on an $8,000 bond.

