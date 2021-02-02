Advertisement

Calvert cafe temporarily closes

The owner states a decrease in customers because of the pandemic
Trying out the food at the Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe.
Trying out the food at the Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe is temporarily closing its doors on the cafe portion of the business.

The temporary closure is due to a decrease in customers because of the pandemic, according to The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe owner Becky Muehlstein.

Attention loyal customers and friends! After careful consideration We have decided to temporarily close the doors on the...

Posted by The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe on Monday, February 1, 2021

Muehlstein said she will reopen the cafe once the pandemic is over.

While the cafe side of the business is closed, the antique portion will remain operational. Shoppers can visit The Silk Purse Antiques Friday, Saturday, Sunday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Silk Purse Antiques is located at 709 South Main Street in Calvert.

