Advertisement

College Station firefighters quickly extinguish kitchen fire

Fire officials say the preliminary cause of the fire was an unattended stovetop
An unattended stove is being blamed for a fire Monday evening at a College Station apartment.
An unattended stove is being blamed for a fire Monday evening at a College Station apartment.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to and stopped a fire from spreading Monday evening at an apartment complex.

It happened at 609 Turner Street between Poplar Street and Gilbert Street.

Fire officials on the scene say it was an unattended cooking fire, and no one was in the home when first responders arrived. Officials say there was heavy smoke when they entered the apartment, but found the flames were contained to the stove.

No one was injured, and there was only one apartment affected by the smoke.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is...
DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop

Latest News

Bobby Maggard has been helping College Station firefighters for many years. He’s now retiring...
Be Remarkable: Longtime fire department citizen volunteer is retiring
Monday Night Weather Update 2/1
Monday Evening Weather Update 2/1
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
New medians coming to George Bush Drive
New medians coming to George Bush Drive