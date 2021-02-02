College Station firefighters quickly extinguish kitchen fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to and stopped a fire from spreading Monday evening at an apartment complex.

It happened at 609 Turner Street between Poplar Street and Gilbert Street.

Fire officials on the scene say it was an unattended cooking fire, and no one was in the home when first responders arrived. Officials say there was heavy smoke when they entered the apartment, but found the flames were contained to the stove.

No one was injured, and there was only one apartment affected by the smoke.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.