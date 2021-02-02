College Station ISD creates committee for possible November bond referendum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is chartering a bond committee to look at a bond this spring.

Superintendent Mike Martindale was on News 3 Now on Tuesday.

Over the next couple months, the committee will look at different possible needs throughout the district and then in the summer, decide whether to move forward with the bond in November.

Martindale says there isn’t really a need for additional facilities right now, but they are looking ahead to the future.

“There is absolute need or conversation for the possibility of some renovations or capital projects; transportation as far as our bus fleet, technology; and always considering the possibility of land acquisition,” Martindale said.

Martindale discussed the bond referendum in more detail on his new monthly online segment called Mike Check. Martindale says he wants to use the platform to connect and communicate with families more.

The premier edition of a regular video segment with Superintendent Mike Martindale, called “Mike Check,” is ready to be... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.