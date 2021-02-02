Advertisement

COVID in Context: Where does your county stand in the race to vaccinate?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Counties across the Brazos Valley are working to vaccinate their residents, whether in existing healthcare centers or in new “vaccine hubs,” like the one at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

The Texas State Department of Health Services releases daily data on the vaccination efforts.

Using that data and existing population data, the amount of vaccine allocated to each county in relation to the eligible Phase 1A and 1B population can be calculated:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

The same can be calculated for distributed first doses of the vaccine:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

