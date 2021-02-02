Deadmon, Gittens garner weekly honors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon and Tyra Gittens both earned weekly SEC Indoor Track & Field honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Deadmon was the SEC Co-Men’s Runner of the Week following his standout performance at the Texas Tech Invite. Tyra Gittens won the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after another record-breaking outing. Per the Southeastern Conference release:
SEC Co-Men’s Runner of the Week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon won the Texas Tech Invitational 400m with an NCAA-leading time and meet record time of 45.29. He is currently No. 2 in the world behind Fred Kerley (45.03). He is the fourth best performer in Texas A&M history.
SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens competed in her first multi of the season winning the Texas Tech Invitational pentathlon with an NCAA-leading 4,612 points. Her mark is the third best collegiate performer score all-time and she bettered her Texas A&M school record by 221 points. She won four of the five events and set two personal bests in the events, as well as a personal best overall pentathlon score.
Gittens was also recognized as the Women’s National Athlete of the Week.
