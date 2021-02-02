Deadmon, Gittens garner weekly honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon and Tyra Gittens both earned weekly SEC Indoor Track & Field honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Deadmon was the SEC Co-Men’s Runner of the Week following his standout performance at the Texas Tech Invite. Tyra Gittens won the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after another record-breaking outing. Per the Southeastern Conference release:

SEC Co-Men’s Runner of the Week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon won the Texas Tech Invitational 400m with an NCAA-leading time and meet record time of 45.29. He is currently No. 2 in the world behind Fred Kerley (45.03). He is the fourth best performer in Texas A&M history.

.@Brose_royce is that guy



400m - 45.29



➡️ NCAA Leader

➡️ No. 2 in 🌎

➡️ No. 4 performer in Aggie history pic.twitter.com/OuqZishdWV — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) February 2, 2021

SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens competed in her first multi of the season winning the Texas Tech Invitational pentathlon with an NCAA-leading 4,612 points. Her mark is the third best collegiate performer score all-time and she bettered her Texas A&M school record by 221 points. She won four of the five events and set two personal bests in the events, as well as a personal best overall pentathlon score.

Gittens was also recognized as the Women’s National Athlete of the Week.

To: @thebowerman

Cc: @gittens_tyra

Subject: ICYMI



➡️ NCAA leader - high jump (6-3.25)

➡️ NCAA Leader - pentathlon (4,612)

➡️ NCAA No. 3 - long jump (21-8.75)



Third best performer in collegiate history in the pentathlon. pic.twitter.com/aMJu3UjOis — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.