EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

