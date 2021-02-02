Advertisement

Emergency SNAP benefits extended through February 2021

(WCAX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide about $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits through the month of February.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. State officials said that because of the coronavirus pandemic this support is vital so Texans can purchase nutritious food for their families.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” said Abbott. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Those that receive SNAP benefits will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits throughout June 2021.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

