Girl Scouts taking COVID-19 precautions while storefront selling

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Girl Scouts in the Brazos Valley are outside multiple locations selling Girl Scout cookies.

They are still selling their classics along with a some newer cookies. But what is different is how the tables are operated.

Monday, Katelyn Coleman with Troop 9020 was set up in front of PetSmart in College Station. Masks were worn by customers and the Girl Scouts, hand sanitizing happened after every sale, and customers were asked to stay six feet apart. Girl Scouts are also asking everyone to try to pay with a card to limit the hand-to-hand transaction with cash.

Are you looking for Girl Scouts around your area? 👀 We're partnering with @Favor for weekend cookie orders! With their help, #gsctx Girl Scouts can deliver contactless #GirlScoutCookies, now through February 28. 🍪 pic.twitter.com/9wyjDSUdrX — Girl Scouts of CenTX (@GSCTXcouncil) January 30, 2021

Girl Scouts are also selling cookies online, door-to-door, and in schools. A new feature this year is selling them on GrubHub nationally, and Favor in Texas.

“All of the girls are still filling all the orders, so all the money is here in the community,” said Coleman.

They have also set up a cookie tracker to help find places around town that are selling cookies in person. That can be found here.

