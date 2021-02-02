Hutto man charged with assault on Milam County sheriff’s deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Hutto man sits in jail after being charged with assaulting a Milam County sheriff’s deputy late Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Milam County deputy Ryan Blankemeier responded to a report of a man who allegedly stole someone’s dog. Dashcam footage obtained by KBTX appears to show the suspect, 41-year-old Brian Schoenfeldt, hitting Blankemeier multiple times after the deputy made contact with him.

“When he got there, he approached the subject and tried to take him into custody for the stealing of the dog,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said. “Then the guy assaulted him viciously by repeatedly pummeling him with his fists.”

Blankemeier was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was released a couple hours later and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We were looking for any kind of fractures or any kind of head trauma or damage,” White said. “That would also let us know whether to upgrade the charge from assault to aggravated assault.”

Schoenfeldt has been charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

“You don’t get a free swing at a Milam County peace officer,” Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said. “He’s currently in Milam County Jail, and I believe the bond is set at $25,000.”

White says Schoenfeldt has some minor criminal history in Williamson County and there might also be a “mental health element.” Torrey says the charges against Schoenfeldt could be elevated.

“As soon as we get some medical records and talk to the sheriff and his chief deputy and things like that, I anticipate he’ll be indicted,” Torrey said.

Torrey says the case will be presented to the Milam County grand jury on February 18.

