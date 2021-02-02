ICYMI: Scenes from a stellar Brazos Valley sunrise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Were you up with the sun this Groundhog Day?

A well-placed deck of altocumulus clouds sliding south across the Brazos Valley sky put on a show as the sun came up over the horizon.

View down from space at what created the GORGEOUS sunrise to kick off this Tuesday in the Brazos Valley.



A Mackerel Sky (deck of altocumulus clouds) slipped past in the right place at the right time pic.twitter.com/0MT3ekgWdJ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 2, 2021

If you missed it or just want to relive the moment, Weather Watchers across the area have you covered.

HAVE A PICTURE YOU WANT TO SHARE FROM TUESDAY MORNING? CLICK HERE!

The sunrise this morning was GORGEOUS!! pic.twitter.com/iVDWfwjbHp — Fallon Appleton (@KBTXFallon) February 2, 2021

Such an awesome start to the day. 😍🌅#bcstx pic.twitter.com/sej0yhXgfH — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) February 2, 2021

The sun was not the only astronomical entity showing off. Monday night’s Waning Gibbous had something to prove once the makings of this morning’s sunrise began to move in:

The makings of this morning's phenomenal sunrise over the Brazos Valley began last night.



📸Lisa Kubecka

📍College Station

⏰11:30pm (Monday)#bcstx pic.twitter.com/twLarDT13f — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.