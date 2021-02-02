Advertisement

ICYMI: Scenes from a stellar Brazos Valley sunrise

A mackerel sky never disappoints...
Sunrise over the Brazos Valley | Tuesday, February 2nd
Sunrise over the Brazos Valley | Tuesday, February 2nd
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Were you up with the sun this Groundhog Day?

A well-placed deck of altocumulus clouds sliding south across the Brazos Valley sky put on a show as the sun came up over the horizon.

If you missed it or just want to relive the moment, Weather Watchers across the area have you covered.

HAVE A PICTURE YOU WANT TO SHARE FROM TUESDAY MORNING? CLICK HERE!

The sun was not the only astronomical entity showing off. Monday night’s Waning Gibbous had something to prove once the makings of this morning’s sunrise began to move in:

