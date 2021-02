Iola’s McDougald, Hoyle earn TSWA coach and player of the year

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola volleyball head coach Jamie McDougald won the Texas Sports Writers’ Association Coach of the Year for Class 2A. Cadence Hoyle for the Lady Bulldogs was named the TSWA Player of the Year.

McDougald and the Lady Bulldogs won their 3rd state championship in 6 years this past season. Iola only lost one match all season. Hoyle also earned match MVP in the state championship against Crawford. Teammates Jenna McDougald and Brooke Smithey joined Hoyle on the TSWA Class 2A First Team.

Here’s a full list of the TSWA volleyball awards for Class 2A:

CLASS 2A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie McDougald, Iola

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cadence Hoyle, Iola

FIRST TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTER: Cadence Hoyle, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford; Jenna McDougland, Iola

MIDDLE BLOCKER: Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford; Sara Beth Cotter, Albany; Reece Briggs, Bosqueville

SETTER: Lexi Moody, Crawford

LIBERO: Brooke Smithey, Iola

SECOND TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTER: Erica Otto, Schulenburg; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Logan Jaco, Hawkins

MIDDLE BLOCKER: Talli Millican, Harper; Kylie Ray, Crawford; Carleigh Judd, Union Grove

SETTER: Ava Pointer, Iola

LIBERO: Julie Guentert, Schulenburg

THIRD TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTER: Chyler Ponder, Big Sandy; Alyvia Peralez, Bremond; Lindsey Baker, Beckville

MIDDLE BLOCKER: Abbi Allen, Coleman; Allison Hill, Albany; Kinsley Rivers, Beckville

SETTER: Morgan Marburger, Schulenburg

LIBERO: Torie Fuentes, Albany

HONORABLE MENTION

OUTSIDE HITTER: Malarie Mican, Weimar; Amber Harris, Beckville; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Gracie Jenison, Big Sandy; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Avery Morris, Beckville

MIDDLE BLOCKER: Jordann Pinner, Bruceville-Eddy; Emma Adams, Gary; Alissa Rodriguez, Bruceville-Eddy; Autumn Allmon, Bosqueville; Taylor Sheppard, Collinsville; Kyra Cerda, Frost; Harlie Ware, Timpson; Makena Warren, Hawkins

SETTER: Lyndsie McBride, Bremond; Makena Littlejohn, Union Grove; Allison Baker, Beckville; Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Calle Minter, Big Sandy

LIBERO: Regan Lux, Schulenburg; Courtney Stephens, Axtell; Taylor Evans, Harper; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove

