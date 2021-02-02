Kroger rewards program to benefit Fun for All Playground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Fun For All Playground at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station is for people of all abilities and the final phase of the community project is nearly finished.

Phase III of the initiative includes a fishing pier, veteran’s area, and stick forest.

Kroger is now working to help finish the $3.5 million project with its community rewards program.

The company is asking shoppers to make donations for phase III of the project through the Kroger Community Rewards program.

If you are a Kroger Plus Shopper, the program donates a portion of your expenditures to the playground.

All shoppers need to do is set up a digital account, according to the company.

If you already have a Kroger account, you can link your shopper’s card to your account and manage your transactions.

How to link your Kroger card:

1. Sign in to your digital account and scroll down to the Community Rewards section of your account page.

2. Select Enroll Now or Edit.

3. Enter Fun For All Playground or NPO number HY776.

4. Fun for All Playground will then display in the Community Rewards section of your account page, and new transactions using the card number associated with the account will apply to the program. It takes about 10 days for the Community Rewards total to begin displaying on your receipt.

If you are interested in making a direct donation to The Fun For All Playground project, visit FunForAllPlaygroundBCS.com or email FunForAllPlayground@gmail.com.

The Fun for All Playground is open daily from 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

