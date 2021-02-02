Local Photography Studio offering free photo shoots for first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -February is First Responders Month. For the third year in a row, Specialties Photography in College Station is celebrating first responders from the Brazos Valley by offering free basic photo sessions. The 40-minute session even includes $75 to spend on prints, digital files, and much more.

If you are a law enforcement officer, paramedic, EMT, 911 dispatcher, or firefighter, you qualify for this free photoshoot.

Frankie Wylie, studio manager at Specialties Photography, says this was an opportunity to give back to the community while giving first responders and their families a memento they can cherish for a lifetime.

“Being so involved in our community, especially on the nonprofit front, we were trying to find ways to give back to other members of our community,” said Wylie. “The first thing that popped into our heads was our first responders. They give selflessly every day, not only those who are first responders themselves but their families as well.”

Wiley says to see the look on their client’s faces when receiving their photos is a heartwarming experience.

“My most favorite part is when they get to see their images afterward because we do some creative setups that you really can’t envision as the person standing in the scene,” said Wylie. “We come back and review them, and they’re just blown away.”

Brazos County Firefighter (Specialties Photography)

The free sessions are only available for the month of February, and the first responder must be in uniform. Sessions can include family members and even pets.

