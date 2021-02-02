Lombardi Trophy worthy snacks to try out this Super Bowl Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 55th Super Bowl, and whether you are watching the game to see which quarterback will prevail, for the commercials, or for the halftime show, quality snacks are important to enhance your overall experience.

Little’s Lunches Executive Chef Glenn Huggins believes the Super Bowl is a great time to come together over food, so he created four snack recipes that are easy and fun for the whole family to eat and create together.

“It’s about spending time together over food, so we try to make that easy,” said Huggins. “These recipes are really easy to do, and everybody can enjoy it while they watch the Super Bowl.”

The dishes are Sweet Sriracha Meatballs, Jalapeno Croissants, Chicken Taquitos, and Beef Sliders. Click the videos in the media player to see how each dish is made.

If you do not want to create these dishes yourself, they will be available for pickup all week long at Little’s Lunches at 2651 Boonville Road, Suite 125 in Bryan.

Little's Lunches Super Bowl recipes (Fallon Appleton)

About Little’s Lunches

Little’s Lunches is owned by husband and wife team Jennifer and Glenn Huggins, who have a passion for nutritional food for families and children. At Little’s Lunches, they provide nutritious meals to local schools while also creating individual, meal prep, senior meals, and “Heat & Eat” dinners that can be picked up at their store in Bryan. Click here to learn more about Little’s Lunches.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday and Fallon Appleton KBTX is live at Little’s Lunches with game winning Super Bowl snack recipes! Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.