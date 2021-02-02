Advertisement

Lombardi Trophy worthy snacks to try out this Super Bowl Sunday

Be the MVP in your home this Sunday with these tasty snacks
Fallon makes snacks for your Super Bowl watch party
Fallon makes snacks for your Super Bowl watch party
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 55th Super Bowl, and whether you are watching the game to see which quarterback will prevail, for the commercials, or for the halftime show, quality snacks are important to enhance your overall experience.

Little’s Lunches Executive Chef Glenn Huggins believes the Super Bowl is a great time to come together over food, so he created four snack recipes that are easy and fun for the whole family to eat and create together.

“It’s about spending time together over food, so we try to make that easy,” said Huggins. “These recipes are really easy to do, and everybody can enjoy it while they watch the Super Bowl.”

The dishes are Sweet Sriracha Meatballs, Jalapeno Croissants, Chicken Taquitos, and Beef Sliders. Click the videos in the media player to see how each dish is made.

If you do not want to create these dishes yourself, they will be available for pickup all week long at Little’s Lunches at 2651 Boonville Road, Suite 125 in Bryan.

Little's Lunches Super Bowl recipes
Little's Lunches Super Bowl recipes(Fallon Appleton)

About Little’s Lunches

Little’s Lunches is owned by husband and wife team Jennifer and Glenn Huggins, who have a passion for nutritional food for families and children. At Little’s Lunches, they provide nutritious meals to local schools while also creating individual, meal prep, senior meals, and “Heat & Eat” dinners that can be picked up at their store in Bryan. Click here to learn more about Little’s Lunches.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday and Fallon Appleton KBTX is live at Little’s Lunches with game winning Super Bowl snack recipes!

Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

Trying out the food at the Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe.
Calvert cafe temporarily closes
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through February 2021
COVID in Context: Feb. 2
COVID in Context: Where does your county stand in the race to vaccinate?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 61 new cases