Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
An educators group protests Cabarrus County, N.C., schools reopening.
Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
Several studies suggest COVID-19 survivors may continue to suffer from virus-related heart...
Some COVID-19 patients show signs of heart problems months after recovery
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week