Merrell honors her late father by signing volleyball letter on his birthday

Ahna Merrell signs National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Coastal Bend...
Ahna Merrell signs National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Coastal Bend Community College in Beeville.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro High School Head Volleyball coach Laura Korenek announced Tuesday afternoon at Owl Gym that senior Ahna Merrell was signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Coastal Bend Community College in Beeville, Texas.

Ahna was a First-Team All-District Selection for the Lady Owls who won a share of the District 23-3A championship last season.

She chose the Cougars over Northeastern Oklahoma. Ahna plans on pursuing a degree in criminal justice and forensics.

Ahna elected to sign with Coastal Bend today to honor her late father who unexpectedly passed away two weeks ago. Today would have been his 56th birthday.

