New water tower taking shape in College Station

The new water tower will provide water on the east side of town.
A new water tower is being built near Highway 6.
A new water tower is being built near Highway 6.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on a new water tower is taking place in College Station.

You may have recently noticed the tall crane and construction taking shape near Highway 6 by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The city officials say construction was delayed several months due to COVID, but work started in September. The new water tower will serve the city’s east side including Midtown, Lowes and the Pebble Creek areas.

The more than $6 million dollar water project is expected to be finished on time next July.

