New water tower taking shape in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on a new water tower is taking place in College Station.

You may have recently noticed the tall crane and construction taking shape near Highway 6 by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The city officials say construction was delayed several months due to COVID, but work started in September. The new water tower will serve the city’s east side including Midtown, Lowes and the Pebble Creek areas.

The more than $6 million dollar water project is expected to be finished on time next July.

