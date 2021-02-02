Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

A new water tower is being built near Highway 6.
New water tower taking shape in College Station
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
College Station ISD creates committee for possible November bond referendum
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation...
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief