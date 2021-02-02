Plenty of opportunity to find your shadow Tuesday

More beautiful weather coming today! We may find a touch more high cloud cover, but enough filtered sunshine and blue sky will get us back into the low to mid 60s before the afternoon is done. Going for a slightly calmer day, too, with a light, hardly even notice it type of south wind that’ll ramp up by tomorrow. In the meantime, soak in this Groundhog Day and don’t be too alarmed when you see your shadow this afternoon! Break back out the jackets for the evening plans, too. We dip down into the low 40s tonight.

The temperature rollercoaster goes UP starting tomorrow. A south wind ramps up ahead of our next front, helping warm us to the 70s, and perhaps to even about 80 degrees, by Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Enough humidity is back to give a quick sprinkle or two Thursday, but the most rain (if there is any to be found this week) would be on Thursday with the passing of the first of many cold fronts. Weekend could start a touch damp and dreary, but at least some peeks of sun are expected with a quick warm-up Saturday, then we’re right back to chilly by Sunday onward.

Groundhog Day: Partly cloudy. High: 64. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

