Robertson County Jail full, but big change coming soon

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County’s Jail is sitting full. County leaders say their aging jail has been at capacity in recent weeks. State jail data shows it is one of the most full jails in Texas. But a big change is coming.

With no trials happening due to the pandemic, more inmates are sitting in jail awaiting trial.

The county recently dedicated their new jail and sheriff’s office facility. Staff have already started to move into the sheriff’s office, but contractors are still working to complete the new jail. Jail staff and inmates are expected to be in the new detention facility in a few weeks.

Sheriff Gerald Yezak says occupancy won’t be a problem in the new jail. It will have the capacity of more than 90 beds with room to eventually expand to more than 140.

