Spring takes over for a few days...

A warming trend is underway before temperatures start to flounder every which way. Scattered clouds tonight and perhaps a light fog to create a bit of a hazy look to the day Wednesday. Chilly but not as cold as we start the day with lows only falling to the low & mid-40s by daybreak (aka typical for this time of the year). By afternoon, scattered clouds are on the increase as afternoon highs climb into the low and mid-70s. Think that is warm for February? Thursday has the potential to nudge to 80° for the first time this year. To put it into perspective, if we get to the forecasted 80°, it will come just 2° shy of a 64-year-old record from 1957. By Thursday evening, your next cold front arrives to cool things off. It could also slip a very thin, quick line of showers through between 6pm and 10pm (20%).

This first front should kick out the cloud cover over the Brazos Valley by Friday afternoon as highs are back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s and low 60s. That cloud cover returns Saturday with warmer air quickly blowing back in from the south and southeast. A big branch of Arctic air breaks free and moves across the east and northern reaches of the Lower 48. The Brazos Valley is expected to just miss or fall right on the southern edge of this colder air mass. Because of that, forecast data is struggling to fully grasp what the impacts locally will be (aka how cold can / will we get by Sunday). For now, it looks like morning mid / upper 30s and afternoon upper 50s are in the works for Sunday. Sloshing seasons continues as highs near 70° Monday only to be pushed back to the fridge by Wednesday as yet another push of winter air arrives with a chance for scattered rain mid-next week. Needless to say, there is still some work to be done with the extended temperature trend...

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain after sunset. High: 80. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.