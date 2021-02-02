Advertisement

Temperature whiplash through the first week of February

From winter to spring, to winter, to spring, and back again...honestly it is exhausting...
Arctic air is expected to arrive in the Lower 48 by the weekend
Arctic air is expected to arrive in the Lower 48 by the weekend
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This first week of February will be better defined by what season it is on any given day.

TUESDAY: Plenty of shadows to be seen this Groundhog Day under an abundance of sunshine. Scattered high clouds whisp past for scenery -- otherwise a chilly, mid/upper 30° morning turns into a comfortable mid-60° afternoon.

Forecast for Bryan-College Station | February 2nd, 2021
Forecast for Bryan-College Station | February 2nd, 2021

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Springtime rolls in off the Mexican Plateaus. Afternoon highs are headed for the comfortable-but-warmer-than-average 70s, starting mid-week. In fact, even with overcast skies in place, a breezy southwest wind is expected to nudge afternoon highs near 80° Thursday.

Warmer air arrives mid-week, pushing highs near 80° for some by Thursday
Warmer air arrives mid-week, pushing highs near 80° for some by Thursday

FRIDAY: Welcome back to February. The first of a few cold fronts slides in ahead of breakfast. Morning 40s are only able to warm roughly 10° or so under a cloudy sky. With the aid of scattered light rain, patchy mist, and occasional bouts of drizzle, afternoon highs may just miss the 60° across much of the Brazos Valley.

SATURDAY: ...and just like that (poof!) spring! A brisk morning that feels like the upper 30s / low 40s will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy it! Bask in it! Get outdoors! Because...well...

SUNDAY: A big branch of Arctic air will slide through Canada and into the Lower 48 by the end of the week and this weekend. While the bulk of this bitter cold takes over the Midwest (hello wind chills 30° to 50° below zero) and points toward the East Coast. Texas and the Brazos Valley are sideswiped by the end of the weekend and early next week. After a light morning freeze, afternoon highs are currently forecast to only reach the mid / upper 40s! The greatest details that will need to be monitored this week: wind gusts and wind chills. Below is the latest data suggestion of just how cold Sunday morning could feel if gusts 30-40mph truly do come howling through.

Forecast temperatures and wind chills | Sunday, February 7th
Forecast temperatures and wind chills | Sunday, February 7th

Takeaway: Arctic air is tricky air to forecast days out, especially considering how the bulk of it is slated to miss the Brazos Valley to the north and east. It is a forecast to monitor through the week, if for nothing else to know what time of the year you are walking out to each day.

