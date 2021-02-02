Tennessee-Texas A&M Volleyball Matches Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Volleyball matches between Tennessee and Texas A&M, scheduled to be played February 5 and 6, have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing within the Texas A&M program.

The action is consistent within COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.