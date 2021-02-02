Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Game Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Wednesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Aggies will pause all activity.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

