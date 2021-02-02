Advertisement

Texas woman charged in Capitol riot seeks permission to travel to Mexico

Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midland residents charged following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S....
Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midland residents charged following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has filed a motion asking for permission to take a trip to Mexico in February. (File)(CBS7)
By KOSA
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midland residents charged following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has filed a motion asking for permission to take a trip to Mexico in February.

The motion says Cudd had planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico, before her alleged offense.

According to the motion, the trip is “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

On Jan. 13, Cudd was charged and arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct connected with the riot.

She then appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Midland and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

On Jan. 21 Cudd appeared virtually in a Washington, D.C. federal court for an initial hearing where the U.S. Attorney’s Office laid out conditions she must follow including staying out of Washington, D.C. for anything unrelated to court proceedings, calling pre-trial services weekly, advising pre-trial services of any travel within the U.S. and not traveling outside the continental U.S. without court approval.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

The old jail is full but plans are in the works to move inmates to a brand new facility soon.
Robertson County Jail full, but big change coming soon
A new water tower is being built near Highway 6.
New water tower taking shape in College Station
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
College Station ISD creates committee for possible November bond referendum
Tuesday Midday Weather Update 2/2
Tuesday Midday Weather Update 2/2
Kroger rewards program to benefit Fun For All
Kroger rewards program to benefit Fun for All Playground