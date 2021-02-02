Advertisement

Treat of the Day: St. Joseph School in Bryan thanks the community

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s daily theme at St. Joseph Catholic school in Bryan is Celebrating Your Community. School officials say a central aspect of the curriculum emphasizes the importance of service to others. Students at the school made cards on Wednesday for a number of businesses and organizations across our community to say thank you, including an adorable class of elementary school students that decided to make us here at KBTX a thank you card.

Treat of the Day: Bryan St. Joseph School thanks the community
Others receiving thanks included:

Little Lunches

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to the Little Lunches.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to the Little Lunches.

Bryan Police

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Bryan police.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Bryan police.

40 Days for Life

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to 40 Days for Life.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to 40 Days for Life.

Zwerneman Flooring

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Zwerneman Flooring.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Zwerneman Flooring.

Bryan Texas Utilities

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to BTU.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to BTU.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Blue Baker

St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Blue Baker.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan says thank you to Blue Baker.

And so many more!

