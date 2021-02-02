Treat of the Day: St. Joseph School in Bryan thanks the community

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s daily theme at St. Joseph Catholic school in Bryan is Celebrating Your Community. School officials say a central aspect of the curriculum emphasizes the importance of service to others. Students at the school made cards on Wednesday for a number of businesses and organizations across our community to say thank you, including an adorable class of elementary school students that decided to make us here at KBTX a thank you card.