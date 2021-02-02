Vehicle fire closes part of SH 30

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11000 block of the State Highway 30 roadway is closed, according to a tweet from the Bryan Police Department.

BPD says the closure is due to a vehicle fire near the intersection of SH 30 and Winding Creek. Lanes are blocked in both directions. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Due to a vehicle fire in the 11000 block of State Highway 30, the roadway is closed. This is near the intersection of SH 30 and Winding Creek. We will update you when the roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/rnosNdITkV — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 2, 2021

