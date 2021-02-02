Vehicle fire closes part of SH 30
The closure is near the intersection of SH 30 and Winding Creek.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11000 block of the State Highway 30 roadway is closed, according to a tweet from the Bryan Police Department.
BPD says the closure is due to a vehicle fire near the intersection of SH 30 and Winding Creek. Lanes are blocked in both directions. No injuries have been reported at this time.
