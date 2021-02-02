Volleyball Announces 2021 Reed Arena Match Day Experience Updates

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In preparation for the continuation of Aggie Volleyball, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Reed Arena as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

TICKET INFORMATION

Admission will be free and seating for each game will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on availability under Reed Arena’s reduced capacity restrictions. Spectators are asked to leave two seats between their party and other spectators seated on the same row.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Reed Arena will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on match day

· The Kids Zone will not be open on the concourse this season

· The clear bag policy will remain in effect

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Volleyball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Reed Arena as safe as possible.

The University has also shared the plan with Brazos County health officials and is implementing procedures to provide the safest environment possible. A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, including sporting events at Texas A&M. Fans with pre-existing health conditions or who are otherwise at risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this unprecedented time.

The 2021 spring schedule is available at 12thman.com.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.