A&M Consolidated opens season with 0-0 draw against College Station

(KBTX)
By Jarrod Southern / A&M Consolidated Tiger Soccer
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger soccer team finally opened their district campaign after a 2-week quarantine with a 0-0 draw against local rivals, College Station Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Sutton Lake came close to scoring a goal in the first half as his volley off a Bryce Marianno free-kick hit the crossbar.

In the second half, Seth Goble had a one on one that went over the bar, and right at the end of the game, Mason Crites had two chances to win the game, both saved by the Cougar keeper.

A&M Consolidated will travel to Magnolia to take on the West Mustangs on Thursday. It will be their second of six matches taking place in 10 days as the Tigers play catchup on their schedule.

In the earlier game, the A&M Consolidated JV boys lost to College Station JV 5-3.

