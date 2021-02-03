Baylor Scott & White employee, winner of Super Bowl ticket contest, gears up for memorable weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anthony “Tony” Neal says he has four things on his bucket list he has always wanted to check off.

“Going to the NBA finals, going to the FIFA World Cup, going to the Olympics, and then going to the Super Bowl,” said Neal.

In just a few days, the College Station man will be able to check one of those off.

The NFL invited 7,500 healthcare heroes to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida Sunday. NFL teams across the nation invited healthcare workers, and the Dallas Cowboys invited four healthcare workers from Baylor Scott & White Health.

“It was maybe an hour-and-a-half before the competition was up, so I was like there’s no way I was gonna win,” said Neal.

Still, Neal applied. When he showed up to work Monday, he got the news that he was chosen.

“For a solid hour-and-a-half, I was losing it. I was not in my right mind at all,” said Neal.

Soon after, Neal was invited on to a Zoom call with members of the Dallas Cowboys organization along with the three other winners.

Watch as @tanklawrence & @CJonesAnderson honor four local @bswhealth healthcare workers with an all-inclusive VIP trip to Super Bowl LV#CowboysNation, join us in thanking these healthcare heroes for their commitment to our community 🙌 @sleepnumber pic.twitter.com/mbNQJ0XSNG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 28, 2021

“The opportunity to go to the biggest game of the year across all professional sports, I’m getting a chance to be in that type of situation. To see that moment and to have that opportunity, I have no words to try to put together to describe that,” said Neal.

Neal says he will be picked up Saturday morning by a car service, driven to the airport, fly first class to Tampa Bay, and begin experiencing the different events leading up to the game. The winners will also get multiple prizes along with the experience.

Neal has worked at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station for five years. He works as a mental health patient service specialist.

Neal says he feels honored to have been chosen, especially with how difficult the last year has been while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to do this. This is my job, and for someone to acknowledge to be rewarded in this kind of way, it’s just amazing,” said Neal.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.