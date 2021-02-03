Brazos County postponing jury trials to March

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jury trials in Brazos County will wait at least another month before any start in the new year.

Brazos County court officials announced February trials have been postponed. They hope to begin trials in March but are concerned about the county’s latest coronavirus trends.

361st District Court Judge Steve Smith said they are worried about the virus case count in our community and want to see more favorable trends before jury trials resume. Brazos County resumed jury trials last summer with new social distancing and other safety practices during the pandemic. Trials were to resume in January but were postponed to February due to rising hospitalizations and local ICU’s being beyond capacity.

News 3′s Clay Falls is talking to local county leaders and will have much more Wednesday at 6 p.m.

We have our previous story on jury duty being suspended here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.