Brazos Valley counties reporting significant COVID case spikes on Feb. 1 due to DSHS backlogs

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - A number of counties in the Brazos Valley experienced a significant spike in their COVID-19 case counts this week due to a reporting backlog at the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On February 1, Robertson County reported a considerable spike of nearly 700 new coronavirus cases, and they weren’t alone. According to the DSHS, every county in the Brazos Valley without its own health department saw significant case increases as well. The counts in Burleson and Grimes counties also jumped by the hundreds on the first of the month.

“We do that reporting on behalf of the counties where we sort of fill the role as the health department,” DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said. “That’s something we’re doing on our end, then letting the counties know.”

Van Deusen says the spike in cases came from a DSHS backlog that accumulated due to the holiday surges that began around Thanksgiving.

“We were seeing 600-800 cases in a typical week,” Van Deusen said. “That went up to over 1,000 to multiple thousands over the course of December, and that’s when we really got the crunch and kind of had to make that decision about how best to prioritize.”

Van Deusen says when positive cases are reported to the department, those numbers must be checked and verified before they are pushed out. Those reports can come from different lab sources and in different forms, some electronically while others are sent via fax machine. The variables in the reporting are what can make the process complicated at times, Van Deusen says.

Because of the huge increase in incoming volume, they decided to dedicate more resources to help contact tracers prevent further virus spread.

“The people doing this work were really making that choice to prioritize the actual investigations and the contact tracing, not going back and doing that sort of reconciliation and verification of the cases and the local reporting,” Van Deusen said. “It was really just an issue of the major increase in the volume of work that had to be done.”

The state doesn’t expect another issue with reporting large numbers of backlogged cases thanks to new database technology helping make the process more efficient.

“That’s going to help them do their work much more quickly,” Van Deusen said. “That’s what they did on Sunday, and everything seems to have gone well.”

