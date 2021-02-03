Advertisement

City of Caldwell asking for downtown feedback

Survey results will go towards the downtown element of the Comprehensive Plan
Downtown Caldwell.
Downtown Caldwell.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Caldwell continues to look for resident feedback that will go towards its 20 year Comprehensive Plan.

The Caldwell Main Street Program is asking for feedback on the Downtown Caldwell Quadruple Net Value Evaluation and Analysis.

It’s a survey of 15 questions and will take about 10 minutes. The City is asking residents to take a trip downtown to do some observing while filling it out.

Questions range from things like police presence in the area to pedestrian safety and traffic.

You can find the survey by clicking here.

Officials ask that all responses be submitted no later than Friday, Feb. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

