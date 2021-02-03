Advertisement

College Station gets past Rudder in double overtime

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys basketball team beat Rudder 59-55 Tuesday night in a District 19-5 game at The Armory. College Station improves to 8-16 on the season and 3-9 in district play. Rudder is now 8-11 on the season and 4-5 in district play.

Derion Morriel led College Station in scoring with 20 points. Josh Peil had 17 points for the Cougars. Rudder was led in scoring by Kevin Holmes who scored 18 points. Kentun King finished with 13 points. Jermiah Johnson scored 12 points.

College Station will return to action February 5 to host A&M Consolidated at 6:30 pm. Rudder will host Magnolia West on February 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

The Hearne boys' basketball team celebrates Senior Night ahead of its home game against Granger.
Hearne Eagles soar 76-35 over Granger on Senior Night
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Wins 4-3 Thriller at TCU
Deadmon, Gittens garner weekly honors
Deadmon, Gittens garner weekly honors
Merrell honors her late father by signing volleyball letter on his birthday
Merrell honors her late father by signing volleyball letter on his birthday