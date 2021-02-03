College Station gets past Rudder in double overtime

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys basketball team beat Rudder 59-55 Tuesday night in a District 19-5 game at The Armory. College Station improves to 8-16 on the season and 3-9 in district play. Rudder is now 8-11 on the season and 4-5 in district play.

Derion Morriel led College Station in scoring with 20 points. Josh Peil had 17 points for the Cougars. Rudder was led in scoring by Kevin Holmes who scored 18 points. Kentun King finished with 13 points. Jermiah Johnson scored 12 points.

College Station will return to action February 5 to host A&M Consolidated at 6:30 pm. Rudder will host Magnolia West on February 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

