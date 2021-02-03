College Station offering more rental assistance for those impacted by COVID

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station has some extra help for residents behind on their rent during the pandemic. The city has another round of rental assistance for residents who have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

City officials said the program can provide up to six months rent assistance including past rent.

”So we have funds available for College Station residents who are income eligible. The caveat is they have to be at least one month behind on their rent to be able to be eligible for this program,” said Debbie Eller, College Station Director of Community Development.

The city says landlords will also have to work with them for that grant program. They said they’ve worked with 60 different landlords in the past.

You can visit CSTX.gov/rentassist for more information.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.