COVID in Context: During the first day of the Brazos Co. vaccination hub, distributed doses increased 13%

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County vaccination hub is now open at the Brazos Center in Bryan, with a goal of distributing more than 1,000 doses per day.

On its first day open, more than 1,300 doses were distributed at the hub. Overall in that 24 hours of Monday, 1,418 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in the county. That number represents 13% of how many doses had been distributed in the county total so far, 10,566.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

As seen about, each metric saw a significant jump from that one day in Brazos County vaccine reporting.

