CSPD on scene of incident near Valley View and Southwood; suspect in custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are responding to a scene at an apartment complex near Valley View Drive and Southwood Drive.

CSPD confirms that police responded to a report of an injured person in the 2 a.m. hour Wednesday. Police also say there is now a suspect in custody.

The incident was isolated, and there is no danger to the surrounding community, according to College Station police.

KBTX is seeking more information. This story will be updated.

