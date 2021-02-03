Advertisement

Doctors say don’t wait until you’re older to take care of your heart

You don’t have to wait until you feel sick to get checked
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - February is American Heart Month and with all the stress of the last year, it’s a good reminder to get checked if something feels off.

Heart disease doesn’t just happen to older adults. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control says it’s happening to younger people more often.

“We start seeing patients that have issues after the age of 40 or so,” said Chief of Cardiology at Baylor Scott & White Health Dr. Gadiel Berrio.

Berrio says the heart is like a house.

“So it has an electrical system. If you have electrical problems, then you might need a pacemaker or a defibrillator. If you have plumbing issues, then you might need stints and balloons to take care of those blockages. If you have valve problems, you might need other procedures like TAVR,” Berrio said.

For more than seven years, Baylor Scott & White in College Station has treated patients with heart disease, but Berrio says you don’t have to wait until you feel sick to get checked.

“We want to make sure their heart is healthy so they can go on for the rest of their life, doing the things they’re supposed to do, and be able to do it without struggling to do them.”

The year 2020 was a stressful year. It undoubtedly put a lot of strain on all of our hearts. Berrio says he doesn’t want patients to shy away from appointments that could save your life.

“I think that that, in a certain way has potentially affected some of our patients,” Berrio said. “People are afraid of getting checked because of COVID, so we have seen patients who have ignored pain and then when they present, it is late.”

Berrio says signs to look out for that could lead to issues with the heart are chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and dizziness.

