Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car smashed into the front of a convenience store Monday afternoon at E. Villa Maria Road and...
Convenience store damaged after car crashes into storefront
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County
Victims identified in crash that killed three on Hwy 90
Christopher Butts, 31
Wanted man arrested for dealing drugs in College Station
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub officially opens

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Brazos Valley counties see dramatic increase of COVID-19 case totals
Brazos Valley counties see dramatic increase of COVID-19 case totals
Baylor Scott & White employee, winner of Super Bowl ticket contest, gears up for memorable...
Baylor Scott & White employee, winner of Super Bowl ticket contest, gears up for memorable weekend
New Texas A&M program trains students in suicide prevention techniques
New Texas A&M program trains students in suicide prevention techniques
Local woman praises mailman for finding lost gift for local Senior Night
Local woman praises mailman for finding lost gift for local Senior Night