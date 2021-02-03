Hearne Eagles soar 76-35 over Granger on Senior Night

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Hearne boys’ basketball team beat Granger 76-35 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym for Senior Night.

The Eagles started out hot going on a 13-0 run to open. The Eagles didn’t let off the gas and led 21-3 after the first quarter. Most of Hearne’s points came in transition. The Eagles’ ball pressure and full-court press were too much for the Lions. The Eagles’ defense swarmed Granger all night, allowing just 13 points at halftime (The Eagles led 41-13 at the break). The Eagles cruised in the second half to a 41 point victory.

Senior night for @MyHearneISD boys’ basketball. Highlights with their game vs Granger tonight on @kbtxsports pic.twitter.com/CUOapzfBhq — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) February 3, 2021

The state-ranked Eagles move to 11-6 on the season. Hearne will be on the road on Friday to take on Holland.

