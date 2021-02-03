Advertisement

Hearne Eagles soar 76-35 over Granger on Senior Night

The Hearne boys' basketball team celebrates Senior Night ahead of its home game against Granger.
The Hearne boys' basketball team celebrates Senior Night ahead of its home game against Granger.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Hearne boys’ basketball team beat Granger 76-35 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym for Senior Night.

The Eagles started out hot going on a 13-0 run to open. The Eagles didn’t let off the gas and led 21-3 after the first quarter. Most of Hearne’s points came in transition. The Eagles’ ball pressure and full-court press were too much for the Lions. The Eagles’ defense swarmed Granger all night, allowing just 13 points at halftime (The Eagles led 41-13 at the break). The Eagles cruised in the second half to a 41 point victory.

The state-ranked Eagles move to 11-6 on the season. Hearne will be on the road on Friday to take on Holland.

